Fallen deputy to be laid to rest in Port Charlotte

Community members, family, friends, and law enforcement officers will gather Monday to honor Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis. Lewis will be buried at Murdock Baptist Church on 18375 Cochran Blvd. The viewing will take place noon, with the funeral following at 2 p.m. He was one of two officers killed on Jan. 9. Lewis crashed his motorcycle while engaging in a manhunt for suspect Markeith DeMangzlo Llyod, who is accused of killing Orlando Police Sergeant Debra Clayton.

