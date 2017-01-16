Fallen deputy to be laid to rest in P...

Fallen deputy to be laid to rest in Port Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Community members, family, friends, and law enforcement officers will gather Monday to honor Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis. Lewis will be buried at Murdock Baptist Church on 18375 Cochran Blvd. The viewing will take place noon, with the funeral following at 2 p.m. He was one of two officers killed on Jan. 9. Lewis crashed his motorcycle while engaging in a manhunt for suspect Markeith DeMangzlo Llyod, who is accused of killing Orlando Police Sergeant Debra Clayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14) Jan 5 George 8
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Jan 5 Jenn 4
health care (Sep '13) Dec 27 Bahaah 149
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Dec 19 Jtaltian 102
News Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C... Nov '16 Unknown 1
News Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign Nov '16 zawyet 3
What do you think of North Port, Fl? (Feb '09) Nov '16 East side 75 Home... 272
See all Port Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Charlotte Forum Now

Port Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Port Charlotte, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC