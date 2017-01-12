Emotion and Intelligence
Does emotion decrease with intelligence? Or does it increase ? - Nathan Perdomo in Port Charlotte, Florida In my experienceand I think I'm a relatively good judge of intelligencethe range and depth of emotion is roughly the same across the spectrum of intelligence. However! I do think that most emotionsboth good and badhave the potential to be felt more frequently by those with greater intelligence simply because they may notice more than others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Jan 5
|George
|8
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Jan 5
|Jenn
|4
|health care (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|What do you think of North Port, Fl? (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|East side 75 Home...
|272
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC