Emotion and Intelligence

Does emotion decrease with intelligence? Or does it increase ? - Nathan Perdomo in Port Charlotte, Florida In my experienceand I think I'm a relatively good judge of intelligencethe range and depth of emotion is roughly the same across the spectrum of intelligence. However! I do think that most emotionsboth good and badhave the potential to be felt more frequently by those with greater intelligence simply because they may notice more than others.

