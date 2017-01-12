Dance instructor accused of having sex with female student
Lauren Debenedetta, 38, owns Haven Dance and was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery. Many parents found out about the studio's closing when they showed up for a lesson to see a sign on the door saying closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Jan 5
|George
|8
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Jan 5
|Jenn
|4
|health care (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|What do you think of North Port, Fl? (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|East side 75 Home...
|272
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC