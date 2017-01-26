1 critically injured in Port Charlott...

1 critically injured in Port Charlotte crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

One person suffered critical injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Sailors Way and Seaboard Lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. and it involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the FHP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Real estate deals (Sep '09) Jan 30 401 Via Cintia 2
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Jan 27 Stuffstolenbysheriff 103
health care (Sep '13) Jan 26 Trumpster 150
The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15) Jan 18 Anthony 3
News PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14) Jan 5 George 8
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Jan 5 Jenn 4
News Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C... Nov '16 Unknown 1
See all Port Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Charlotte Forum Now

Port Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Port Charlotte, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC