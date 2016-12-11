Victim of fatal Port Charlotte crash identified
The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal Nov. 27 crash at U.S. 41 and Toledo Blade Boulevard. Port Charlotte resident Vicki L. Phillips, 71, was killed in the two-car wreck, the FHP said.
