Local Man Dies in Car Crash North of Babcock Preserve
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old Lehigh Acres man died in a morning crash north of Babcock Preserve Ranch. According to the FHP report, Gerald Shipman was headed east in his 2006 Chrysler Voyager on County Road 74 in Charlotte County when a 2000 Ford Excursion driven by Shelby Robinson, 23, of Port Charlotte was passing a car near State Road 31 and veered into his lane.
