ID sought for suspect in Port Charlotte fraud case

Thursday Dec 29

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking your assistance in identifying the pictured individual who is a suspect in recent credit card fraud investigation. If you saw this person or if you know who this person is, we ask that you contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101 and ask to speak with Detective Phil Senger and refer to Case #1611-000757.

