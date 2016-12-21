ID sought for suspect in Port Charlotte fraud case
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking your assistance in identifying the pictured individual who is a suspect in recent credit card fraud investigation. If you saw this person or if you know who this person is, we ask that you contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101 and ask to speak with Detective Phil Senger and refer to Case #1611-000757.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|health care (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Dec 14
|Reform
|7
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|3
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|What do you think of North Port, Fl? (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|East side 75 Home...
|272
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC