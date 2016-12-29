Golden Gate, Port Charlotte Kmarts to close
The stores, at 4955 Golden Gate Parkway in Golden Gate near Naples and 19400 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte, are among more than 30 Sears and Kmarts that will shut their doors between late March and mid-April. Six other Kmarts will close across Florida, a half-dozen employees told Business Insider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|health care (Sep '13)
|Dec 27
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Dec 14
|Reform
|7
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|3
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|What do you think of North Port, Fl? (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|East side 75 Home...
|272
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC