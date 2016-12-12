Florida woman evades injury when unsecured oar crashes through windshield

A Florida woman said she is lucky to be alive and uninjured after an unsecured oar fell from a motor home and stabbed through her windshield. Christina Theisen of Port Charlotte said she was approaching the slow-moving motor home while driving her Chevrolet Suburban back from West Palm Beach on Interstate 74 when the aluminum oar fell from the other vehicle and smashed through her windshield, grazing her shoulder but not causing injury.

