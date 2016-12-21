Florida 4 mins ago 4:15 p.m.Oar pierces SUV's windshield on Alligator Alley

A driver narrowly escaped serious injury when an oar shot through the driver's side of the windshield as she was driving on Alligator Alley in Broward County. FHP photo A driver narrowly escaped serious injury when an oar shot through the driver's side of the windshield as she was driving on Alligator Alley in Broward County.

