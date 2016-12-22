Charlotte County airman surprises daughter for Christmas
Two-year-old Arianna Solomon was taken to Santa's Wonderland in the Port Charlotte Town Center, where she told Santa she wanted "daddy" for Christmas. That's when Senior Airman Justin Solomon came out and surprised her while she was sitting on Santa's lap, giving her the best gift of all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|health care (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Bahaah
|149
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Dec 14
|Reform
|7
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|3
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov '16
|Unknown
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|What do you think of North Port, Fl? (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|East side 75 Home...
|272
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC