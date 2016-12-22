Charlotte County airman surprises dau...

Charlotte County airman surprises daughter for Christmas

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Two-year-old Arianna Solomon was taken to Santa's Wonderland in the Port Charlotte Town Center, where she told Santa she wanted "daddy" for Christmas. That's when Senior Airman Justin Solomon came out and surprised her while she was sitting on Santa's lap, giving her the best gift of all.

