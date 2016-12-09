Arcadia teacher arrested for stuffing napkins in studenta s mouth
Carol Ann Pauls, 33, of 3267 Pinetree St. in Port Charlotte, was suspended from Nocatee Elementary School in November after a third-grade student claimed she threatened to shove napkins down his throat. Sandra Muryzn said several teachers were trying to calm down her son, Taylor, when Pauls said she'd "shove [a] napkin down his throat."
