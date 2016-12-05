2 killed in Port Charlotte crash, road reopened
At least two people died in a crash early Monday morning near the intersection of U.S. Route 41 and Harbor Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The right lane of U.S. Route 41 northbound was closed, but has reopened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Dec 14
|Reform
|7
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|3
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov 23
|Unknown
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov 23
|zawyet
|3
|What do you think of North Port, Fl? (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|East side 75 Home...
|272
|ZombiCon: 1 year later, no arrests made
|Nov '16
|Wonder why
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC