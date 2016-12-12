12-year-old steals, crashes car durin...

12-year-old steals, crashes car during joyride

A 12-year-old boy faces multiple charges after police in Florida said he stole a car and crashed it into a Comcast pole in Port Charlotte. The crash left tire marks in the dirt, pieces of the car's lights and tires, and a Comcast pole snapped in half, teetering on a cable line.

