12-year-old steals, crashes car during joyride
A 12-year-old boy faces multiple charges after police in Florida said he stole a car and crashed it into a Comcast pole in Port Charlotte. The crash left tire marks in the dirt, pieces of the car's lights and tires, and a Comcast pole snapped in half, teetering on a cable line.
