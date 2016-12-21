Sheriff's Office seeks help in identifying men involved in off-island thefts

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding two crimes that occurred just off-island recently, involving the theft of boat motors and an enclosed trailer. Between November 12 and November 13, the two individuals shown in these photos were observed on surveillance video entering Abel's Marine, located at 7341 Sawyer Circle, and on the property of Galloway Roofing located at 7253 Gasparilla Road in Port Charlotte.

