Deputies search for missing 16-year-old boy from Arcadia
CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. - Deputies are looking for a 16-year-old boy from Arcadia who has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 26. Charlotte County sheriff's deputies say that Kyle Burch was last seen at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall and is known to frequent the Sarasota area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Dec 14
|Reform
|7
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Dec 12
|Jenn
|3
|Man found dead in McDonald's bathroom in Port C...
|Nov 23
|Unknown
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov 23
|zawyet
|3
|What do you think of North Port, Fl? (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|East side 75 Home...
|272
|ZombiCon: 1 year later, no arrests made
|Nov '16
|Wonder why
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC