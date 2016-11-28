1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Sunday Port Charlotte crash
A Sunday evening crash Sunday evening left one dead and another in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 2005 Mercury Mariner was driving northbound from Toledo Bay Boulevard, and turning left onto U.S. Route 41. A 2014 Honda CRV was traveling southbound from Toledo Bay Boulevard in the left lane crossing over U.S. Route 41, according to the FHP release.
