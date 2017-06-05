Why this woman burnt her wedding dress before her big day
A jilted woman burned her wedding dress after finding out her fiancA© had cheated on her before the wedding. Furious Khristella Joseph really put the flames into the saying "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" as she poured lighter fluid over the white garment in her Port Arthur, Texas, USA, garden on May 14. After saying "I'm getting ready to burn this badass memory", Khristella walks around the dress, lighting the pearl decorated fabric in multiple places before stating "burn, baby burn".
