UPDATE 1-Tropical Storm Cindy to hit U.S. Gulf Coast late Wednesday

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Reuters

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border on Wednesday, threatening to bring flash floods from Texas to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Cindy's wind speed weakened on Wednesday and the storm center was located about 170 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, the NHC said.

