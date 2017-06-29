Spindletop Center working to reduce stigma of mental illness
Spindletop Center will host "Let's Talk About It," a free mental health symposium focused on raising awareness of the importance of seeking mental health treatment and dispelling common misconceptions surrounding the topic. The symposium will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at the Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77642.
