Spindletop Center working to reduce stigma of mental illness

Spindletop Center will host "Let's Talk About It," a free mental health symposium focused on raising awareness of the importance of seeking mental health treatment and dispelling common misconceptions surrounding the topic. The symposium will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at the Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77642.

