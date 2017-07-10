South Korean trade deals to send more U.S. natural gas overseas
South Korean companies signed a series of agreements this week to secure more U.S. natural gas for the country; in the latest deal , Sempra Energy announced an MoU with Korea Gas for development of the proposed Port Arthur, Tex., LNG liquefaction project that would be located along the Houston Ship Channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13)
|Jun 24
|Geezer
|7
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May '17
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|2
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC