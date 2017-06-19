Shipping companies pay $1.9 million f...

Shipping companies pay $1.9 million for ocean dumping

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chron

A crew member of an oil tanker owned by a pair of international shipping companies provided evidence in April 2016 that the ship was illegally dumping waste into the water off Port Arthur, according to federal prosecutors in a statement The video and photographs taken by the crewman of the M/ T ETC Mena , a 809-feet long ocean-going tanker, eventually led to a guilty plea on Tuesday in Beaumont's federal court by the ship's owners - the Egyptian Tanker Company and Singapore-based Thome Ship Management , the prosecutors said. In March 2016, the ship illegally dumped bilge water into the Gulf of Mexico that had been contaminated with oil that leaked from the ship's engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Arthur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna... May '17 ABMESSINA1947 4
News NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb... May '17 spytheweb 2
News 15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ... May '17 tomin cali 1
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr '17 Live and let live 116
Frances at Sam's Liquor Apr '17 A Friend 1
News Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06) Mar '17 interested 14
See all Port Arthur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Arthur Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for Jefferson County was issued at June 21 at 1:22AM CDT

Port Arthur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Arthur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Port Arthur, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC