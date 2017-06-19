Shipping companies pay $1.9 million for ocean dumping

A crew member of an oil tanker owned by a pair of international shipping companies provided evidence in April 2016 that the ship was illegally dumping waste into the water off Port Arthur, according to federal prosecutors in a statement The video and photographs taken by the crewman of the M/ T ETC Mena , a 809-feet long ocean-going tanker, eventually led to a guilty plea on Tuesday in Beaumont's federal court by the ship's owners - the Egyptian Tanker Company and Singapore-based Thome Ship Management , the prosecutors said. In March 2016, the ship illegally dumped bilge water into the Gulf of Mexico that had been contaminated with oil that leaked from the ship's engine.

