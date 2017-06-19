Port Arthur man creates new Minority ...

Port Arthur man creates new Minority Chamber of Commerce

A Port Arthur man has created a new chamber of commerce for minorities which will be open next month to help minority businesses in the community. President and CEO Roosevelt Petry said he wants to reach out to the minority businesses to help them network and grow in the community.

