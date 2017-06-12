More
Dr. Joyce Johnston, director of SFA's Pre-Law Academy, introduces students to several law school representatives. Shanell Taylor, a high school senior from Port Arthur, wants to be an accountant with sights set on a becoming a tax attorney..
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May 16
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May 15
|spytheweb
|2
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr '17
|A Friend
|1
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC