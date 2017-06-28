Critic's Notebook: A Bounty of Hip-Hop Classics, Resurrected
Hip-hop may be at the forefront of pop culture, and be embedded into the DNA of contemporary American life, but looking backward hasn't always been its strength. Other genres - rock and jazz especially - tend to fetishize their history, something reflected in the intensity with which old and out-of-print and sometimes never-released music is reissued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13)
|Sun
|truthmongerdotinfo
|8
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May '17
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|2
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC