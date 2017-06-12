Crime 10 mins ago 8:10 p.m.Beaumont police rule out driver of white truck, still have no suspectsa
Teel was killed Tuesday morning inside of a car in the parking lot of the Sienna Apartment Homes in Beaumont. Officer Carol Riley with the Beaumont Police Department said investigators located a white pickup truck they had a picture of from a dash camera on the day of the murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May '17
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|2
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr '17
|A Friend
|1
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC