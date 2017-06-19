Broussard leads day 1 at Sabine Open
As one of the alligator-hunting stars of the History Channel's 'Swamp People' show, T-Roy Broussard should know a thing or two about backwaters, bayous and brackish-water fisheries like the Sabine River. Broussard proved that he does by grabbing the first-day lead at the Sabine River Bassmaster Central Open on Thursday.
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May '17
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|2
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
|fernando espinoza (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|Nederland dancer
|2
