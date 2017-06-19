Broussard leads day 1 at Sabine Open

As one of the alligator-hunting stars of the History Channel's 'Swamp People' show, T-Roy Broussard should know a thing or two about backwaters, bayous and brackish-water fisheries like the Sabine River. Broussard proved that he does by grabbing the first-day lead at the Sabine River Bassmaster Central Open on Thursday.

