U.S. March Jobless Rates Down over the Year in 336 of 388 Metro Areas; Payroll Jobs Up In 310
Jobless rates were lower in March than a year earlier in 336 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 38, and unchanged in 14. Nonfarm payroll employment was up in 310 metropolitan areas over the year, down in 71, and unchanged in 7. METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT -- MARCH 2017 Unemployment rates were lower in March than a year earlier in 336 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 38 areas, and unchanged in 14 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Twenty-three areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent, and 11 areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr '17
|A Friend
|1
|Curious Guest
|Mar '17
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar '17
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Mel
|75
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC