Three undocumented immigrants arreste...

Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidnapping of Orange County attorney

34 min ago

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office told 12News three men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of attorney Jim Sharon Bearden Jr, Bearden, Jr. was abducted May 8 from his home off of 1442 in Orange County. He was awakened by two masked intruders.

