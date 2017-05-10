Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidnapping of Orange County attorney
A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office told 12News three men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of attorney Jim Sharon Bearden Jr, Bearden, Jr. was abducted May 8 from his home off of 1442 in Orange County. He was awakened by two masked intruders.
