The Audacity of Robert Rauschenberg
While creating the universe, did God have in mind that, at a certain point, a stuffed goat with a car tire around its middle would materialize to round out the scheme? It came to pass, in New York, with "Monogram" -goat, tire, and also paint, paper, fabric, printed matter, metal, wood, shoe heel, and tennis ball-which is now on view at the Museum of Modern Art, in "Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends," an immense retrospective of the protean artist, who died in 2008, at the age of eighty-two. Of course, anything may feel inevitable after it has happened, but some things feel more consequentially so than others.
