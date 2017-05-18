Stabbing victim undergoes emergency s...

Stabbing victim undergoes emergency surgery aftera

A stabbing victim is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery after an altercation at the Louis Manor Apartment in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police were called to the apartment complex in the 1300 block of Joe Louis Ave., in reference to a stabbing victim around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

