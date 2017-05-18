Stabbing victim undergoes emergency surgery aftera
A stabbing victim is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery after an altercation at the Louis Manor Apartment in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police were called to the apartment complex in the 1300 block of Joe Louis Ave., in reference to a stabbing victim around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May 16
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May 15
|spytheweb
|2
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May 8
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr '17
|A Friend
|1
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC