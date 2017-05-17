Sour Lake man indicted for intoxicati...

Sour Lake man indicted for intoxication manslaughter

A Sour Lake man accused of driving drunk and killing a Port Arthur man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. The Jefferson County Grand Jury this week handed up the indictment of Joseph Brady Carney, 30, of Sour Lake.

