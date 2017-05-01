Saudi Aramco takes full ownership of largest U.S. oil refinery, hopes for $2T IPO
America's largest oil refinery - and the 600,000 barrels processed per day in Texas - is now officially owned by Saudi Aramco . Royal Dutch Shell released a statement Monday on the "completion" of a deal between the two oil giants, which has been in progress for the last year.
