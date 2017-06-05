Saudi Aramco plans up to $30 billiona Read Story Erwin Seba, Reuters

Saudi Aramco plans up to $30 billiona...

Saudi Aramco plans up to $30 billiona Read Story

Thursday May 25

Saudi Aramco plans an investment of up to $30 billion in its U.S. subsidiary Motiva Enterprsies LLC, the company said in an announcement at a business summit in Saudi Arabia. The company said that $12 billion would be the initial investment in a project to expand refining capacity at Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, already the largest in the United States, and to extend Motiva's operations in the petrochemical value chain, according to a statement about the investment.

