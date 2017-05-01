Police nab man accused of stealing Land Rover in Nederland
A 26-year-old Port Arthur accused of stealing a 2008 Land Rover in Nederland is facing multiple criminal charges, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|Curious Guest
|Mar '17
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar '17
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Mel
|75
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC