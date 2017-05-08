J.C. Penney adding appliances to Port...

J.C. Penney adding appliances to Port Arthur store

Thursday May 4

J.C. Penney, which added appliances at 500 stores last year, announced Wednesday it will begin selling kitchen and laundry appliances at its Port Arthur Central Mall location on Friday.

