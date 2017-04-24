EDITORIAL: Ship channel belongs in infrastructure bill
More than 60 Texas leaders have signed a letter urging President Trump to include the "Ike Dike" hurricane barrier in his planned $1 trillion national infrastructure project.The channel deepening is a real-world, non-theoretical improvement that would help not one but two public ports compete with other ports along the Gulf Coast that have already ... (more)
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Mel
|75
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
