American oil companies deepen Saudi t...

American oil companies deepen Saudi ties, despite rivalry

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Fortune

Saudi Arabia and American shale oil companies remain in a battle for global dominance that has sparked a rare bout of financial trouble for the kingdom and forced it to think about life after oil. Despite that rivalry, Saudi Arabia is deepening its ties with the US with a raft of deals with American energy companies unveiled during President Trump's visit to the OPEC leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fortune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Arthur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna... May 16 ABMESSINA1947 4
News NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb... May 15 spytheweb 2
News 15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ... May 8 tomin cali 1
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr '17 Live and let live 116
Frances at Sam's Liquor Apr '17 A Friend 1
News Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06) Mar '17 interested 14
See all Port Arthur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Arthur Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at May 22 at 5:44AM CDT

Port Arthur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Arthur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Port Arthur, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC