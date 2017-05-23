AASHTO and AAPA Hold Infrastructure Week Briefing on Freight
In conjunction with Infrastructure Week , the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials , the American Association of Port Authorities , and the Congressional PORTS Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Ted Poe and Rep. Alan Lowenthal held a panel briefing today on an array of freight related issues. Chief among them was implementation of the freight-related provisions under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, the first long-term surface transportation legislation to authorize funds for freight mobility, providing $2 billion annually through 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May 16
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May 15
|spytheweb
|2
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May 8
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr '17
|A Friend
|1
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|interested
|14
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC