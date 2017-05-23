AASHTO and AAPA Hold Infrastructure W...

AASHTO and AAPA Hold Infrastructure Week Briefing on Freight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Construction Equipment

In conjunction with Infrastructure Week , the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials , the American Association of Port Authorities , and the Congressional PORTS Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Ted Poe and Rep. Alan Lowenthal held a panel briefing today on an array of freight related issues. Chief among them was implementation of the freight-related provisions under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, the first long-term surface transportation legislation to authorize funds for freight mobility, providing $2 billion annually through 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Arthur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna... May 16 ABMESSINA1947 4
News NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb... May 15 spytheweb 2
News 15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ... May 8 tomin cali 1
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr '17 Live and let live 116
Frances at Sam's Liquor Apr '17 A Friend 1
News Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06) Mar '17 interested 14
See all Port Arthur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Arthur Forum Now

Port Arthur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Arthur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Port Arthur, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC