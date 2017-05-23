AASHTO and AAPA Hold Infrastructure Week Briefing on Freight

In conjunction with Infrastructure Week , the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials , the American Association of Port Authorities , and the Congressional PORTS Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Ted Poe and Rep. Alan Lowenthal held a panel briefing today on an array of freight related issues. Chief among them was implementation of the freight-related provisions under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, the first long-term surface transportation legislation to authorize funds for freight mobility, providing $2 billion annually through 2020.

