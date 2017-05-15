15 illegal immigrants accused of working under false identities at LNG plant in Cameron
There are 1 comment on the KPLC-TV Lake Charles story from Monday May 8, titled 15 illegal immigrants accused of working under false identities at LNG plant in Cameron. In it, KPLC-TV Lake Charles reports that:
Federal officials say the 15 illegal immigrants were using names, social security numbers and matching birth certificates, primarily issued in Puerto Rico. They used that information to obtain ID cards from Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and other states.
Since: Aug 11
12,903
Location hidden
#1 Monday May 8
hopefully they will see justice which would be the max until deported with orders to never come back.
