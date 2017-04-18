Trabajo R stico Preserving the lost art of faux bois cement sculptures
Dionicio Rodriguez's cement sculptures look so much like tree trunks and branches, they even fool wily woodpeckers. Woodpeckers have been spotted pecking the concrete "bark" hoping to find a tasty insect lurking within the rails of Rodriguez's footbridge in Brackenridge Park or his bus-stop palapa at the corner of Broadway and Patterson.
