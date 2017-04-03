Southeast Texas man gets 35 years,a Read Story Scott Eslinger
A Southeast Texas man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of inappropriately touching a young girl in a Port Arthur sporting goods store last year. David Humphries was sentenced to 35 years in prison and fined $10,000 by a Jefferson County jury Thursday afternoon following two days of testimony in Jefferson County Criminal District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|interested
|14
|fernando espinoza
|Feb '17
|Nederland dancer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC