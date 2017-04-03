Southeast Texas man gets 35 years,a R...

Southeast Texas man gets 35 years,a Read Story Scott Eslinger

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: KBMT

A Southeast Texas man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of inappropriately touching a young girl in a Port Arthur sporting goods store last year. David Humphries was sentenced to 35 years in prison and fined $10,000 by a Jefferson County jury Thursday afternoon following two days of testimony in Jefferson County Criminal District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Arthur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frances at Sam's Liquor Apr 1 A Friend 1
Curious Guest Mar 31 PETA 2
GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform Mar 31 Nancy Peloso 3
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Mar 29 Mel 75
News Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16) Mar 15 interested 3
News Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06) Mar 15 interested 14
fernando espinoza Feb '17 Nederland dancer 2
See all Port Arthur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Arthur Forum Now

Port Arthur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Arthur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Port Arthur, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC