Port Arthur man sentenced to 35 years in prison

39 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Wilbert Anthony Frank , 29, of Port Arthur pled guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the Nov. 4 home invasion burglary and assault of a Port Arthur Family, according to Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham .

