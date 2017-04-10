Howard Energy Partners Launches Open ...

Howard Energy Partners Launches Open Season for Sabine Bayou Pipeline near Port Arthur, Texas

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Business Wire

The Open Season commenced today, April 6, 2017, at 8 a.m. CDT and will end at 5 p.m. CDT on May 9, 2017. The approximately six-mile Sabine Bayou Line is a common carrier, bidirectional pipeline system that will transport regular gasoline, premium gasoline, and gasoline blend stocks to and from origin and destination points at terminal facilities in the West Port Arthur area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Port Arthur, TX

