Ethane Cracker Coming To The Heart of Texas

PTT Global Chemical America officials are waiting until the end of 2017 to decide whether to build an ethane cracker in Belmont County, but one petrochemical project received a firm commitment this week - in Texas. French energy giant Total, which has some drilling operations in the Utica Shale, will build a $1.7 billion ethane cracker at Port Arthur, Texas.

