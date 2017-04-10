Beaumont man indicted for stealing ca...

Beaumont man indicted for stealing car with babya

A Beaumont man who was charged with stealing a car with a baby girl in the back seat and then leaving her o the porch of a Beaumont home has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury. Marlin Seale, 34, of Beaumont, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and abandoning/endangering a child according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

