Beaumont man indicted for stealing car with babya
A Beaumont man who was charged with stealing a car with a baby girl in the back seat and then leaving her o the porch of a Beaumont home has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury. Marlin Seale, 34, of Beaumont, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and abandoning/endangering a child according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.
