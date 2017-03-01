Woman wanted for striking officer wit...

Woman wanted for striking officer with car turns herself in

PAPD police had been searching for Patrice Young, 37, since Feb. 12, when she allegedly stole a flatscreen TV from the Bridge City Walmart, Port Arthur Police Chief Patrick Melvin said in a press conference on Feb. 13. read more

