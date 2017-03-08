UPDATE 2-Shell expects to split Motiva assets with Saudi Aramco in Q2
A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it expects to divide the refineries and other assets of its Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] venture with co-owner Saudi Aramco in the second quarter of 2017.
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|fernando espinoza
|Feb 15
|Nederland dancer
|2
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Nikki's Lounge
|Nov '16
|oilfield winner
|1
|legal
|Oct '16
|pipeliner
|1
