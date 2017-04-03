Police force facing staffing shortage
Cadets sit in a law enforcement class at Lamar Institute of Technology on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar 29
|Mel
|75
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|interested
|14
|fernando espinoza
|Feb '17
|Nederland dancer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC