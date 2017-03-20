Police arrest, charge Beaumont man in...

Police arrest, charge Beaumont man in Friday morninga

Friday Mar 17 Read more: KBMT

The Beaumont Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for the theft of a car with an infant inside it early Friday morning. Marlin Seale, 34, of Beaumont, has been arrested and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and endangering a child according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

